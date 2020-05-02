Happy Birthday Donatella Versace: Seven Quotes by the Italian Fashion Designer to Lift Your Style Game!

Donatella Versace Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Its Donatella Versace’s 65th birthday. The ace fashion designer is synonymous with her platinum tresses and full-throttle vision of glamour. She never once shy away from speaking about her ethos when it comes to fashion, style and everything else. The Italian fashion designer and the current Chief Creative Officer of Versace, Donatella has always been in the public eye, ever since she took over the fashion empire in 1997 after the tragic passing of her brother, late Gianni Versace. Her challenges, growth and success continue to inspire so many women around the world. Besides, she is quite pithy with words. To celebrate the birthday of Donatella Versace, here we bring you seven of her best quotes that echo boldness and will lift your style game.

Born in Italy, Donatella grew up around fashion. Her mother was a dressmaker. Her sense of style has evolved to be best known for its rock ‘n’ roll spirit. As much as she has been through, the fashion designer has never forgotten to have fun being who she is. We all know her attachment to heels, but during talk shows and many interviews, Donatella has always managed to impress viewers with her straightforwardness and choice of words. In celebration of Donatella’s birthday, let us revisit some of the best quotes that prove why it is always better to be fashion-forward. Powerful Quotes by Donatella Versace, the Italian Fashion Mogul and Met Gala Favourite.

Donatella Versace Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“My Style Is Not That Big. I Wear Heels, Tight Pants, and I Wear Diamonds.” Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“What Is Comfortable Fashion? To Be Comfortable, That Can’t Be in the Vocabulary of Fashion. If You Want to Be Comfortable, Stay Home in Your Pajamas.” Donatella Versace

Quotes by Donatella Versace (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Think Glamour All the Time. I Wake Up in the Morning and I’m Already Thinking Glamour.” Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Can, in a Way, Surrender and Say Whatever I Think, Do Whatever I Want, Because My Family Will Understand Me.” Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace Famous Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Was Never a Little Girl. My Brother Gianni Would Dress Me and I Would Go Out With a Ciré Jacket, a Patent Leather Miniskirt, and Tall Boots.” Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace Famous Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

“To Be Blonde Means to Be Caressed by the Sun, and to Be Your Own Sun: Strong, Full of Energy, Bright, Warming.” Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“I Don’t Think I’m an Icon, When I Think of Icons I Think of Dead People, and I Can Assure You, I’m Not Dead.” Donatella Versace

Donatella is famously frank, and her designs speak volume of her passion towards styling. The way she managed everything and build up the family empire is remarkable. She is one of fashion’s greatest survivors. Versace is a champion of female strength and empowerment. And the success of the business, inspires many fashion lovers. We wish Donatella, a very Happy Birthday!