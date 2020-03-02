Happy Birthday, Tiger Shroff! Here’s Why We Are Smitten Over Your Casual AF Monochrome Fashion Arsenal!

Tiger Shroff Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tiger Shroff! Known for his Heropanti, Tiger may have graduated again with the Class of 2019 last year with SOTY 2, we have been hooked to his shenanigans right from his debut. Action films are his forte! Throw in a dance number and this dude has us hooting and rooting for him! With a string of successful films to his credit like Baaghi (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018) and War (2019), with the latter ranking as one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history, this versatile actor is also counted amongst the highest-paid actors in India and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2018 and 2019. While he holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, he is also adept at the dance forms of breakdancing, popping, and locking. The Greek God of action turns 30 today and here we are, ready to take a stroll along the style lane of this handsome hulk's casual but fashionable moments.

Not the one to jump aboard the style bandwagon helmed by fashion stylists, we believe that Tiger either has a ghost stylist or styles himself. Men's fashion may be underrated but making casual styles count and occasionally sprucing it up with an ethnic or dapper game in tow, here is a closer look at his style moments. Tiger Shroff Reveals his Plans of Going Hollywood and How He has Already Set them in Motion

Tiger teamed olive-toned cargo pants with a grey tee, white shades, wristwatch and sunnies.

Tiger gave the classic white tee- faded denim a go teaming it with black sneakers and sunnies.

It was an all-white suit teamed with brown shoes, well-kempt beard and a moustache for Tiger for Diwali 2019 festivities.

A casual colour-blocked tee was teamed with denim, sneakers and sunnies completed his look.

Athleisure, his go-to vibe was done to perfection with a zippered jacket, track pants, sneakers, well-done hair and beard game.

Indulging into layering, a grey shirt over a red one with denim, sneakers and sunnies completing the vibe.

A blue striped shirt was teamed with a pair of pale khaki green cargo pants, white sneakers, a wristwatch and well-done beard and moustache game completing his look. Year Ender 2019 on Celeb Fitness: From Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Dwayne Johnson to Gal Gadot, Here’s Look at Workout Videos of Celebs That Are GOALS!

Another day, another classy style to slay. A white tee teamed with blue denim, white sneakers and a staple of sunnies and wristwatch completed his look.

Classy style is his thing and with staples of a wristwatch, sunnies and sneakers firmly by his side, Tiger Shroff is a delight with his easy fashion game. Here's wishing Tiger a fabulous birthday!