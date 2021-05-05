Henry Cavill, your beloved Superman celebrates his birthday on May 5 and the occasion is enough to flaunt that red and blue costume hanging in your wardrobe. Besides being a fab actor with incredibly good looks, Henry is also a smart dresser whose fabulous wardrobe often fondles our hearts. He looks dapper in his three-piece suits but his street style is equally powerful. Blessed with an athletic build, he does make for a lethal combination of everything that's so good and in abundance.

While Clark Kent may be a shy journalist in comic books but trust Cavill to easily charm you with his sharp dressing sense. He loves to make an impression and that's always evident when he steps out for his movie promotions. From donning a superhero costume to locking horns with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout, Cavill has managed to bag some great roles and we can't complain on that front. He's a handsome hunk that no one will ever get tired of and while his persona does the trick, let's also thank his team of stylists for helping him stand out.

As Cavill gets ready to celebrate his big birthday this year, let's take a look at some of his best fashion outings.

Hey Handsome!

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Getting all the James Bond Vibes

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper and How!

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Street Style on Point

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mr Cool!

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Or Is He Mr Hot?

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Looks Could Kill!

Henry Cavill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Henry Cavill was last seen as Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League which released on HBOMax and went on to grab all the positive reactions. While there are reports that he's bidding adieu to his superhero suit, Cavill and Warner Bros are yet to make it official and we hope that announcement never comes.

We love him as Superman and think that he nails his role damn well. And while the judgement on that is still pending, let's officially declare him as one of the best-dressed actors in Hollywood! Lastly, happy birthday, Henry Cavill. Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).