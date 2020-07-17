Henry Cavill sure knows how to make us sweat just by watching him assemble together his gaming PC. Yes, we are very much talking about the viral video featuring the Superman actor putting together a PC at his home. The 5 minutes something video is now being called by his fans as "technology porn" and many are calling it the best time they have spent online as they watched this video. The actor even mentioned "This kind of material isn't for everyone....viewer discretion is advised" as he shared it on his Instagram and well, little did he know that it was going to turn out to be the hottest thing on internet today. Henry Cavill Reacts to Speculations of Returning As Superman, Says ‘People Are Excited and I Would Absolutely Love to Play the Character Again’.

The Witcher actor is known to be an avid gamer and it's no surprise that the actor was seen building his PC so passionately. If the actor's chiselled physique working to build this amazing setup is any less impressive, the music added by the actor to this video is even more seductive. While for most of the video we get to adore Cavill's gorgeous arms, it only later that we get to see his muscly hands assembling together the bigger bits. This video is strangely satisfying for computer nerds as well as gaming freaks who know the love and passion that goes behind building their consoles. Well, after watching this video, Twitterati went completely nuts fanboying over Cavill's sexy skills. Check out some of the reactions here. Henry Cavill Reacts to Rumours of Returning as Superman, 'In an Ideal World, I Would Absolutely Love to Play the Character Again'.

Check Out Henry Cavill's Video Here:

Cavill Doing Anything Is The Hottest Thing Ever!

the fact that henry cavill can do literally anything random like building a pc and it’ll still be the hottest thing ever is just so powerful pic.twitter.com/VgFKPQlskp — a (@cavillsass) July 16, 2020

Eroticism of Henry Cavill:

The Only Handy Man We Need:

I need Henry Cavill to fix everything in my house.. I’ll start with my bedroom! #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/Vql46PhbOD — Liz Ganim (@ganim_liz) July 16, 2020

That Computer Is Lucky!

I never wanted to be a computer so badly #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/fwjHKSGBmA — Superman (@Sirhenrycavill) July 16, 2020

Who Knew PC Assembling Could Be Sexy?

THE MUSIC IS SENDING ME 😂😂😂 #HenryCavill doing some sexy pc assembling 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pI5o2K1WaB — SoftForGeralt • B|_M (@perfdeanw) July 16, 2020

Is There Anything He Can't Do?

Superman CAN Do Everything!

Well, it looks like this video is going to be played by many of you over and over again just to admire the beauty that Henry Cavill is. We'll let you get back to it then!

