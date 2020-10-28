Hina Khan may have transitioned from being a demure small screen bahu, Akshara in the much-loved serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but she astounded with a never seen before avatar with Bigg Boss 11. Back on Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan is intent on making a lasting impression, this time with an evolved fashion sense. Partnering up with fashion stylist Sayali Vidya again, the duo had debuted humble couture offerings on the international platform with Hina's Cannes 2019 debut. While couture is tricky and testy, with attention to minor details making or breaking the whole look, Hina is experimenting. A testimony to this phase was when she gave an Ohaila Khan peplum blouse a spin over the weekend. The design was showcased online at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Pairing up the blouse with a pair of hipster pants by Umika Karnani, Hina's finishing touches to the look include jewellery, wavy hair and a bold glossy glam. But breaking the whole look are the sneaking up peep toe heels by Fyor. In pictures where it isn't visible, the look works just fine but where it does show, we wish we hadn't spotted this faux pas!

We believe that Hina Khan has soared high and her fashionable tidings have undergone a terrific metamorphosis. This look just suffers a minor bump and here's a quick style recap. Hina Khan’s Orange, White and Gold Saree Is A Complete Show-Stealer!

Hina Khan - Strong, Fierce, Fighter

A black embroidered embellished peplum blouse by Ohaila Khan was teamed up with wide bottom pants by Umika Karnani. Jewellery by House of Shikha, heels by Fyor, wavy hair and glossy glam of red lips, winged eyes completed her look. Draped in a Chiffon Saree, Hina Khan Channelises Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine at the Lions Gold Awards 2020.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Hina was seen in the short film, Smartphone, feature film, Hacked and in Zee5's Unlock.

