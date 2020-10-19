Hina Khan's fashion extravaganza continues to woo us inside Bigg Boss 14 house. The former BB contestant who has now entered the show as a senior is busy strutting in style in her one too many appearances and we are mighty impressed by all of them. From weaving magic with her ethnic appearances to uber-hot looks in her modern designs, Hina's not restricting herself to any one particular type. She's going all out with her outings and her recent one is no different. Navratri 2020 Day 3 Colour White: Disha Patani or Alia Bhatt - Whose Outfit Will You Like to Own?

Hina's stunning red suit from the house of Drishti & Zahabia is a perfect outfit to flaunt on day four of Navratri 2020. Day four is dedicated to colour red and while the colour will always find a place in every girl's wardrobe, you can always pick a different tone and shade. Hina's indo-western outfit comes up with a printed kurta, solid colour cigarette pants and printed matching jacket. The outfit is apt for the upcoming festive season and we suggest you have one in your wardrobe. Hina Khan Look Book for Bigg Boss 14: Smart, Quirky and Loaded with Oodles of Glamour, Her Style Shenanigans are Jaw-Dropping (View Pics).

Hina Khan for Bigg Boss 14 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the excitement for Navratri 2020 has receded this year, courtesy coronavirus pandemic, let's not demotivate ourselves. We can always deck up in style for all our zoom meetings and follow the ritual of dressing up in nine colours for nine days of Navaratri. For more motivation, you can always check out what our celebs are wearing and how they're dressing up for the festive season.

