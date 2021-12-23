Hina Khan is busy putting her best fashion foot forward these days. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress who loves setting the internet on fire with her gorgeous clicks has soared the temperature once again with her newest fashion outing. Hina is currently in her all traditional mood, ditching all the modern outfits on a temporary basis. After an all green ethnic suit previously, Khan picked a stunning gold and white outfit as her next choice. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Hina's heavily embroidered outfit was in white and gold and it was designed by Sonali Jain. With a peplum kinda top and a matching ghagra to go with, her outfit looked apt for a wedding soiree. Well, anyway the marriage season has already started in India and Hina didn't hesitate to serve some wedding outfit goals to us. She further styled her look with contoured cheeks, shimmery eyelids and matt lips. She also picked a sheshpatti and earrings to match her outfit. A perfect ethnic outfit, this one definitely deserves your attention. Hina Khan Birthday: 10 Super Glamorous Outfits We'd Like to Steal From Her Wardrobe (View Pics).

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's fanbase is tremendously active and she sure gives them enough fodder to stay mesmerised. Hina's looks are always talked about and discussed and there's so much to write about them. Well, this is just us attempting to start a much-deserved gush fest.

