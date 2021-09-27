Jacqueline Fernandez is busy decking up in style these days and trust her to make some charming appearances. After wooing our hearts with her previous traditional six yards, the Bhoot Police actress returned with yet another sizzling outing that instantly had our attention. Jacqueline's new pristine look was all about Victorian fashion and the Sri Lankan beauty certainly nailed it to the hilt. The saree looked chic and had all the right factors to grab our eyeballs. Yo or Hell No? Jacqueline Fernandez in Rohit Bal for 'Bhoot Police' Promotions.

Jacqueline picked a white lace saree from the house of Rose Room and we are ogling at her new pictures. The outfit definitely takes us back in time when lace was the most noted and adored element in any outfit. The entire saree was loaded with delicate lace and dainty bead details and her heavily embellished blouse and a matching cape enhanced its look further. Jackie further paired her outfit with an emerald green necklace set and the contrasting combination worked in her favour. With soft pink lips, winged eyeliner and blushed cheeks, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Jacqueline Fernandez's Denim Dress By Balmain.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Rose Room

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After taking a short break from Bollywood to pursue an acting course, Jacqueline is on a signing spree these days. After debuting on OTT, Jackie will be next seen in Attack with John Abraham, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. And it's a no brainer that her list sounds promising and successful already. We're looking forward to all her releases and also the fashion outings that she'll make during her promotional events.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).