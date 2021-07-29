Jacqueline Fernandez is currently busy signing multiple projects in the regional as well as Bollywood film industry. After taking a short break to pursue a course in acting, the former Miss Sri Lanka returned with a determination to sign multiple projects all at once. After marking her digital debut with Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, she went on to bag many projects in different genres including action and horror-comedy. And while she's currently enjoying a short break, the girl is making headlines with her fashion appearances. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Jacqueline's stylist, Leepakshi Ellawadi took to her Twitter account to share pictures of the actress' newest fashion outing. Fernandez was dressed in a sexy denim mini dress from the house of Balmain. Her dress had a smart plunging neckline and she paired her outfit with nude pumps by Christian Louboutin and a black baguette. Highlighted cheeks, shimmery eye makeup and mauve lips completed her look further. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Jackie was able to nail this sexy silhouette.

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For those who love denim, will certainly vote in favour of this outfit. And if you belong to the other category, who don't like denim, are you still impressed by her styling? Or do you think it's too plain of a design?

