Jacqueline Fernandez's new release, Bhoot Police opened to some mixed reactions from Twitterati and critics. While Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's bromance was much appreciated, the storyline could have been sharper. But that's not the point in here. We are here to discuss Jacqueline Fernandez and one of her outfits from the recent round of promotions. The Race 2 actress was seen stepping out in a traditional lehenga choli for one of her appearances and she did nail her look, well, at least for us. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Green Maxi Dress By Masaba Gupta.

Jacqueline picked a black printed lehenga choli from the house of Rohit Bal. Ditching all the embroidery, heavily embellished outfits, she settled for something that was easy to carry and looked stunning nonetheless. She further paired her outfit with a statement necklace and a bracelet to go with. Highlighted cheeks, warm brown lips, curled eyelashes and hair left open in soft waves completed her look further. A rather simple look that looked charming courtesy of Jacqueline and her endearing aura. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal in Anita Dongre for Her Raksha Bandhan Celebration.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Rohit Bal

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly in favour of her outfit, what's your take on the same? Are you as impressed as we are or did you find it slightly boring? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Jacqueline Fernandez in Rohit Bal - Yo or Hell No?

