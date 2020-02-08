Janhvi Kapoor Looks Sexy In a Glittery See-Through Gown, View Monochrome Pics

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to steal her fans' attention once again! The star is seen making some bold and beautiful statements with her fashionable choices. Recently, she carried out a monochrome photoshoot for HT Brunch that had her in sexy and cute attires. This picture is from the same bunch and it is oh-so-sexy! Janhvi totally nails the outfit looking all glam and desirable. Janhvi Kapoor is Exuding all the 'Desi Girl Vibes' in this Simple and Stunning Arpita Mehta Creation (View Pics).

As we can see, the actress is seen wearing a body hugging sheer gown by Yousef Al Jasmi with silver beads on it. The see-through gown blends well with her curves, making it one smoking hot outing of the star girl. Although, we see only her side-face, we can gauge that the a lot of glamour and highlights has been used by the makeup artist Florian Hurel. On the other hand, he styled her hair into soft waves that fell perfectly on her back. Check out the picture and other snaps from the photoshoot below.

Janhvi in Sheer Attire

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:52pm PST

Janhvi Poses in Ruffles and Feathers

Janhvi Wears Shimmer and Glamour

On the work front, Ms Kapoor has a few much-awaited films in her kitty. She will next seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic, The Kargil Girl. She has also been roped in for Dostana 2 that also stars Kartik Aaryan. Apart from these films, she will be seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afza and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, Takht. Coming back to this brand new snap from the sultry photoshoot, isn't she strikingly beautiful?