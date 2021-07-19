Jasmin Bhasin sure has her way of stealing thunder. The Bigg Boss contestant who's currently making headlines for anything and everything that she does was recently spotted wearing a cute pink outfit that instantly had our attention. While Bhasin looked delightful in her pink sequined saree at Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's reception party, she looked equally charming in her pretty pink mini dress. If this new look of hers doesn't remind you of Barbie, we don't know what will! Jasmin Bhasin’s Wish for Beau Aly Goni on His 30th Birthday Will Bring a Smile on Your Face!

Jasmin's pink one-shoulder dress from the house of Nikhita Tandon is the perfect outfit to wear for your date night. Though simple, it has oodles of charm in it. She kept her styling as simple as her outfit with just a pair of earrings and hair left open in loose waves. Dewy makeup, pink lips and well-defined brows amplified her look further. While she was a sight for sore eyes, her footwear choice disappointed us big time! She could have picked a pair of strappy heels to go with her outfit or even peep toes would have looked fine. Jasmin Bhasin’s Summer Style: From Oversized Sweatshirt to Pastel Co-Ord Set, These Chic Summer Wardrobe Essentials Are Must Have!

Jasmin Bhasin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Jasmin Bhasin has managed to register a huge fan base under her name. They are currently rooting for #JasLy (Jasmin Bhasin and her beau, Aly Goni) and are hoping for them to tie the knot very soon. Of course, that's an announcement that we all are waiting to hear and until they make one, let's keep admiring all her pics, shall we?

