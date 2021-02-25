Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni has been receiving all the love from fans on his birthday today (Feb 25). But now, his special someone took to her Instagram and has showered some pyaar on the birthday boy. As Aly's girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin penned a beautiful note for her man and also shared a cutesy picture. JasLy (Jasmin-Aly) are currently in Jammu and Kashmir to ring in the big day with Goni's sister and family. Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni on Twitter As the Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Turns 30 Today!

In the click, we can see Aly and Jasmin looking into each other's eyes and smiling. The pic speaks volumes about the kind of chemistry and equation the two share with each other. "Love you with all my heart my best friend and my love," a part of her caption read. Well, Aly was also quick to reply to his ladylove and said, "Thank youuu meri Laila." Isn't this romantic? Of course it is! Aly Goni Birthday Special: 7 Awww-Dorable Moments of JasLY From Bigg Boss 14 That’ll Be Cherished Forever!

Jasmin's Post For Aly:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Speaking about the pair when Aly had entered Bigg Boss 14, they were friends, but gradually, started to like each other. The lovebirds met on the sets of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. We are happy that the cat is finally out of the bag and the two have confessed that they are in love. Stay tuned!

