Marry Me actress Jennifer Lopez celebrates her birthday on July 24. The popular American singer-turned-actress was always eye candy, right from when she arrived wearing that green printed Versace dress with a plunging neckline. Over the years, Lopez has positioned herself as a hot icon that will never be dethroned. With her bold red carpet attire and a persona that's so intimidating, she has managed to tickle our hearts forever. And her birthday is just the right opportunity to reminisce about some of our favourite looks. Jennifer Lopez Displays a Shirtless Ben Affleck in Singer's Sweet n Spicy Appreciation Post for Hubby on Father's Day (View Pics and Video).

From attending movie premieres to awards ceremonies and film festivals, Jennifer's red-carpet wardrobe is apt for any and every occasion. She's a delight to your eyes and a perfect muse for any designer out there. A favourite with fashion critics all over, Lopez has evolved into a fashionista and has registered some breathtaking looks under her name. If you love her as a singer, there's no way you wouldn't appreciate her as a fashion icon. Her timeless fashion will eventually make its way to your heart, one stunning appearance at a time. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her best red carpet-looks. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary at a Plush Restaurant in Santa Monica (View Pics and Videos).

Make Way for the Queen

Ravishing in Red

Dressed Like a Beautiful Gift

Slaying All Day

Glamorous AF!

Beauty in Black

Bold AF

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

