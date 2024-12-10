28 Years Later is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later series, following 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. The highly anticipated post-apocalyptic horror film will feature Cillian Murphy returning as Jim, the bike courier from the 2007 original. In the first film, Jim wakes from a coma to find the world ravaged by a zombie-like Rage Virus. However, the new trailer suggests a shocking twist, showing Jim potentially infected by the very virus he once fought. 28 Years Later Sequel: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes Join the Cast.

The Rage Virus, a deadly pathogen, continues to devastate survivors in the post-apocalyptic world. The new instalment picks up after 28 Weeks Later, with a fresh group of survivors struggling to navigate a world overrun by infected hordes. They must escape the contaminated zones while fighting to stay alive amidst the chaos. Danny Boyle returns to direct this gripping new chapter, showcasing the dire consequences of the Rage Virus.

Watch ‘28 Years Later’ Trailer Video Below:

28 Years Later will also feature Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding. Directed by Danny Boyle, the highly anticipated post-apocalyptic thriller is set to hit theatres on June 20, 2025, continuing the gripping story of survival in a world ravaged by the Rage Virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).