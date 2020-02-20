Kajol Is an Epitome of Understated Elegance in a Lime Green Benarasi Saree by Anita Dongre!

Kajol Devgan in Anita Dongre (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is one of the brilliant actresses of her time whose cinematic tidings have always been versatile, volatile and engaging. Additionally, Kajol has traversed a long way from those days of unbothered and unfashionable appearances to being a fashionista. Kajol, slowly but steadily embraced the finer nuances of all that's in vogue. She developed a fashion arsenal that boasts of sarees, ethnic ensembles, neo-ethnic styles, resort fashion and casual on fleek ones. Kajol Devgan has immortalized quite a few saree styles on-screen. But off-screen too, she continues to slay the saree vibe with one stunning six-yard after another, courtesy her go-to fashion stylist Radhika Mehra's keen styling sensibilities. The promotions of her last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw her pull off a slew of chic saree moments. Kajol had us marveling at yet another saree style, this time in an Anita Dongre Benarasi lime green toned one and styled by Aastha Sharma. Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Promotions – A Series of Resplendent Saree Episodes and a Stunning Beauty Game to Boot!

In addition to creating a strong visual statement in the fashion riddled and dynamic world, the humble saree in all its finery and elegance never misses the mark. Here is a closer look at Kajol's saree moment.

Kajol Devgan - Another Saree-licious Moment

The saree featuring traditional Rajasthani gota patti work worth Rs. 96,000 was teamed with a sleeveless bow detail-oriented blouse. Sleek hair, statement earrings and subtle glam completed her look. What a WOW! Kajol Devgan Teams a Swimming Bustier With a Tassel Saree!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biographical period action film featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles released in 3D on 10 January 2020. It garnered rave reviews and minted quite the moolah on the box office.