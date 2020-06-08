Kanye West Birthday Special: Taking a Look at his Fashion Brand, Yeezy and Just Exactly How Much His Products Cost

Kanye West Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanye West, Hollywood's one of the most acclaimed rapper and entrepreneur celebrates his birthday today and it's time we highlight his obsession for accessories. West loves his puffer jackets and a little bit of bling manages to find a space in his everyday styling. The musician in his association with Adidas has managed to come up with his own line, Yeezy that's limited edition and includes athleisure wear and shoes. The line is popular with the masses and hence the obsession for it often makes the products go out of stock as soon as they are put on display. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Share Adorable Family Christmas Card.

However, Kanye's line is heavy on your pockets. It's truly a big deal to own a pair of Yeezy shoes simply 'cos you would obviously hesitate spending lakhs on them. They aren't cheap just like West's lifestyle. The rapper is known for his lavish extravaganza and his line for Adidas is an extension of the same. As Kanye gets ready to celebrate his birthday and cut the cake, here's looking at some of his accessories that are beyond any common man's reach. Rapper Kanye West Honours Kobe Bryant at Sunday Service.

Yeezy Boots Cost Approximately 3 Lakh!

Kanye West's for Adidas (Photo Credits: Farfetch.com)

The Simple Five-Pocket Jeans Costs Approximately Rs 47,000!

Kanye West's for Adidas (Photo Credits: Farfetch.com)

The Printed Cardigan Costs Approximately Rs 98,000

Kanye West's for Adidas (Photo Credits: Farfetch.com)

Yeezy Sneakers Cost Rs 2 Lakhs

Kanye West's for Adidas (Photo Credits: Farfetch.com)

The Trench Coat Costs Rs 1.7 Lakh

Kanye West's for Adidas (Photo Credits: Farfetch.com)

Kanye's same association with the sports brand has managed to earn him number two spot at Forbes highest-paid celebrity list of 2020. He's just behind his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner and wife Kim Kardashian also gets featured but at a much lower rank. Together, they definitely make for Hollywood's IT couple and there's no way they are letting go of that tag.