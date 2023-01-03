Kareena Kapoor Khan isn't the one who will take her fashion game lightly. She's a fashionista and an icon that we all look up to. And this explains why she's always so well-dressed, no matter the occasion. From simply lounging at home to enjoying her snowy holidays, Kareena Kapoor Khan has just the right outfit for every occasion and she rarely goes wrong with her choices. Just recently Bebo stepped out looking like a million bucks in her green shimmery dress while holidaying in Gstaad. And her outfit instantly reminded us of one of her previous appearances in Sydney. Most Stylish Virgo Celebrities: Blake Lively, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zendaya & Other Fashionable Virgos From the Industry.

Kareena's green shimmery gown with a thigh-high slit shared striking resemblances to her golden gown from 2019. Bebo was in Sydney for a public gathering when she wore this stunning champagne-coloured gown and grabbed all the eyeballs. Kareena then had opted for an extremely glamorous look with highlighted cheeks, nude lips, shimmery eyelids and hair tied in a sleek bun. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kaftan is a Love Story in Itself!

Kareena Kapoor in Sydney and Gstaad

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her recent appearance, she kept it equally stylish with contoured cheeks, warm lips, light eye makeup and hair tied in a bun. While she looked divine in both her avatars, we couldn't help but draw similarities between her #ootns. While we are having a tough time picking the best look from among them, why don't you help us choose? Go ahead and drop your votes on Twitter @latestly and we'll know which look of hers was a clear hit.

