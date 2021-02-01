Karishma Tanna never misses to amaze us with her quirky take on varied styles. She tapped on the trusty gingham style with her recent vacay style. Separates featuring a crop top and a tiered skirt from the homegrown label of How When Wear had us hooked. This bubbly girl, a model turned actress is a bonafide fashionista! Her on-screen temperament is well reflected off-screen too as she goes on to play muse to some of the most trickiest creations from homegrown labels. With a humongous social media following, Karishma keeps the vibe going on with her shenanigans about her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings.
Blessed with a lithe and svelte frame, unfailingly so, Karishma raises the stakes with a brilliant beauty game. Karishma's versatile fashion arsenal features ethnic, neo-ethnic and contemporary styles, all done impeccably in equal measures. In the fashion world, a classic print that gingham is, it's always around every summer. Karishma urges us to opt for a perfect gingham style. Here's a closer look. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!
Karishma Tanna - Gingham Chicness
A gingham lace tiered skirt worth Rs.2,700 was paired off with a bandeau top worth Rs.1500 from the homegrown label, How When Wear. Wavy hair, barely there glam and a pair of colourful sliders completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!
On the professional front, Karishma was seen in Sanju (2018). She won the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series.
