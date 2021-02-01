Karishma Tanna never misses to amaze us with her quirky take on varied styles. She tapped on the trusty gingham style with her recent vacay style. Separates featuring a crop top and a tiered skirt from the homegrown label of How When Wear had us hooked. This bubbly girl, a model turned actress is a bonafide fashionista! Her on-screen temperament is well reflected off-screen too as she goes on to play muse to some of the most trickiest creations from homegrown labels. With a humongous social media following, Karishma keeps the vibe going on with her shenanigans about her pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings.

Blessed with a lithe and svelte frame, unfailingly so, Karishma raises the stakes with a brilliant beauty game. Karishma's versatile fashion arsenal features ethnic, neo-ethnic and contemporary styles, all done impeccably in equal measures. In the fashion world, a classic print that gingham is, it's always around every summer. Karishma urges us to opt for a perfect gingham style. Here's a closer look. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna - Gingham Chicness

A gingham lace tiered skirt worth Rs.2,700 was paired off with a bandeau top worth Rs.1500 from the homegrown label, How When Wear. Wavy hair, barely there glam and a pair of colourful sliders completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was seen in Sanju (2018). She won the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series.

