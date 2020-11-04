Firstly, a very Happy Karwa Chauth to y'all. It's that time of the year when ladies decked up in their ethnic wear to observe a day-long fast for the longevity of their husbands. The festival holds a lot of prominence in northern India but thanks to Bollywood filmmakers, almost the entire nation is well versed with it. The traditional festival is quite popular among the ladies and while you may support the tradition or not, let's not curb the enthusiasm, shall we? Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

On Karwa Chauth, ladies deck up in their ethnic avatars to celebrate the occasion. While red is a favourite amongst call, you can always ditch the usual one and pick a different shade like gold or green. Traditional suits are also popular with the ladies but nothing beats the charm of six yards, right? Wearing a saree on Karwa Chauth has its own good feeling and we have some amazing suggestions that can help you decide what you want to wear. Karwa Chauth 2020: Shehnaaz Gill's Traditional Suit Should Be Your Go-To Outfit this Festive Season (View Pics).

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's peacock green saree to Kriti Sanon's sequined one, we list down out our favourite celebrity looks in sarees and we believe those can lend you a helping hand. So go ahead, have a look and thank us later.

Something Sheer Like Anushka Sharma's Saree

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Or a Classic Red Like Deepika Padukone!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Rich Kanjeevaram in Gold like Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Peacock Green Saree Looks Equally Marvellous

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Something floral and pastel like Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon's Sequined Saree Looks Perfect as Festive Wear

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's Printed Affair is an Eye Candy

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So while designs are aplenty and drapes can vary too, we suggest you pick a design that looks similar to any on these type. It could be sheer or sequined or even printed, what's important is that you don't forget to slay. So enjoy your day while wooing your man's heart, one more time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).