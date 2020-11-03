Karwa Chauth is just a day away and we bet ladies are ready with their outfits for the day. While red is a constant colour and the festival always goes hand-in-hand with it, there are other shades that you can try on. For the ones who are tired with reds and need a different colour this time, we have a couple of handy suggestions that you can try on. From gold to greens and pinks, this Karwa Chauth, allow the red colour to take the back seat and allow other tints and tones of different colours to rule over. Karwa Chauth 2020 Vrat For Pregnant Women: Fasting During Pregnancy? Important Things Expecting Mothers MUST Keep in Mind to Not Jeopardise Their Health During Karva Chauth.

Of course, ladies don't need any suggestions when it comes to the styling department but for the ones who are too lazy to put in any efforts, we are here with some styling tricks and ideas. From Surbhi Chandna's red saree for conventional folks to picking something that's multi-coloured like Rubina Dilaik, we display some of the most happening ethnic wears by TV actresses that you can seek inspiration from. So go ahead and start aping their styles. Karwa Chauth 2020 Thali Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Your Karva Chauth Thali and Chalni? List of Items and Easy Ways to Arrange Your Vrat Thali.

Hina Khan's Electric Blue Suit

View this post on Instagram Colour of Royalty #BLUE A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 9, 2020 at 2:44am PDT

Shraddha Arya's White Outfit with Orange Dupatta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12) on Jun 29, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

A 'Hatke' Combination like Krystle D'Souza's

View this post on Instagram Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 💚 A post shared by 𝙆𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘿’𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙯𝙖 (@krystledsouza) on Aug 22, 2020 at 5:42am PDT

Surbhi Chandna's Typical Red Saree

Divyanka Tripathi's Elegant Lehenga Choli

Jennifer Winget's Gold Outfit

Rubina Dilaik's Multicoloured Dress

View this post on Instagram And more............... A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Oct 26, 2019 at 4:52am PDT

Karwa Chauth is a prominent festival celebrated in the northern regions of India. Women observe a day-long fast for the well being and longevity of their husbands and the evening is dedicated to the celebration. We hope the festival is celebrated with much gusto this year and that people celebrate it, keeping all the COVID-19 related protocols in mind. Happy Karwa Chauth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).