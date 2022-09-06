The Bollywood crush is set to make her peppy appearance at Koffee With Karan, as fans can’t wait for her presence on the couch. Katrina Kaif will come for Koffee With Karan Season 7 with her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Phone Bhoot star cast will have a blast at the upcoming episode of KWK as the trailer exhibits their quirky charisma and camaraderie that is sure to take their fans on an entertaining ride. Meanwhile, Katrina has been a Koffee veteran who always stole the show with her witty comments and to-the-face persona. Her style evolution over the years proves that she is an effortless beauty who keeps radiating her lively energy every time she makes a grand appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show. Be it an exuberant look or an extremely subtle outfit, Katrina owns it all! So, without any further ado, let us run down memory lane and look at Katrina Kaif’s glamorous outfits for KWK ahead of her arrival for Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 10.

Katrina is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses who has received accolades for her stunning appearances and dynamic roles that have earned her the fame she enjoys today. Even her sartorial fashion choices have been a treat to the eyes of all the fashion police who follow her as their gorgeous style inspiration. She undoubtedly possesses a charm that radiates her glamour in an absolute fashion. With that, let’s take a look at her appearances for KWK over the years and be part of the style evolution that has occurred on the talk show. Sonam Kapoor’s Looks for Koffee With Karan Over the Years

Koffee with Karan Season 7 with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi

She opted for a Monse shirt dress with strappy heels for the latest episode of KWK. Her midi-length cascade dress with large black and white stripes channelled her fashion game perfectly! Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi Are 'Absolute Chaos' in New Promo of the Talk Show (Watch Video)

Katrina Kaif's Outfit For KWK Season 7

Katrina Kaif at Koffee with Karan Season 7

Koffee with Karan Season 6 with Varun Dhawan

Her Roland Mouret yellow dress oozes elegance as she looks classic in her minimalistic style. She looked ravishing in the A-line dress that made her style quotient amp up a little! Her nude makeup and wavy hairdo are just the icings on the cake.

Katrina Kaif's Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 6

Koffee with Karan Season 5 with Anushka Sharma

The cherry-red dress from the racks of Roland Mouret weaved out the diva in her with grace and glamour! Her body-hugging midi dress looked staggering, with her bold makeup getting all the glam that it deserved!

Katrina Kaif's Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 5

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma at KWK 5 (Photo Credits: Disney+Hostar)

Koffee with Karan Season 2 with Lara Dutta

Her debut at Koffee With Karan was all about glitters and titters! Katrina went for a satin blue dress with a plunging neckline detailing. Her metallic silver eyes and glossy lipstick made fans go gaga over her chic look!

Katrina Kaif's Outfit for Koffee With Karan Season 2

Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta at KWK 2 (Photo Credits: Disney+Hostar)

Katrina and her style game have always been on-fleek, and there’s no second thought about it. Being a Koffee veteran, she has been the master of all the eccentric things that occur at Karan Johar’s prominent show, but her co-actors seem to be pretty new in the role. It’d be interesting to watch Kat with Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will make his KWK debut this year, and Ishaan Khatter, who will make his second appearance at Koffee With Karan 7.

