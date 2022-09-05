New promo of everyone's fave show, Koffee With Karan 7 is finally out and we have the Phone Bhoot stars namely Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi serving 'absolute chaos' on the couch. Right from Kat revealing she stalks Ranveer Singh's Instagram account to Chaturvedi confirming he's single, the upcoming episode indeed looks fun. Koffee With Karan 7: Netizens Accuse Karan Johar of Promoting Alia Bhatt in Every Episode.

Watch KWK S7 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

