B-town's popular leading lady, Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday on July 31. While the actress is riding high on the success of her last releases including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she has so much to look forward to. Kiara has steadily established her base in Bollywood. After earning accolades for her role in Karan Johar's Lust Stories, there was no looking back for her. She went on to grab some big movies like Kabir Singh and Shershaah and soon became one of the most bankable actresses. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Kiara Advani - Who Pulled Off This Look Better?

While the Good Newwz actress continues to work on her acting skills, sharpening them very often, another department that she has mastered is - fashion. Kiara's sartorial sense has seen a distinct change and we mean it in a good way of course. She continues to enthral us with all her appearances including the traditional pieces that she picks. From a stunning six yards to a chic co-ord set and jumpsuits, there's nothing that she hasn't tried or pulled off. With her charming looks and tall and lean frame, nailing these designs comes naturally to her. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon, Whose Pristine White Outfit Did You Like More?

To elaborate more on her sartorial sense here's picking seven of her best fashion avatars from the recent past.

In House of CB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

In Rishi & Vibhuti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

In Alina Anwar Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

In Faabiiana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

In Saaksha & Kinni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

In SVA Couture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

In Atsu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani!

