Kiara Advani had an amazing year with Shershaah earning some rave reviews while also inking multiple interesting projects. The actress who came back on the radar thanks to Lust Stories hasn't turned back ever since. Post her acting stint with Vicky Kaushal, Advani went on to star in Kabir Singh, a blockbuster at the box office and then Good Newwz, another successful show on the BO. And just while we thought the girl is busy sharpening her acting skills, little did we realise that she was also amping up her wardrobe, one outfit at a time. Kiara Advani Birthday: Her Fashion Choices Have Always Been Like 'Good News' To Us (View Pics).

Kiara's stylist, Eka Lakhani recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest ethnic attire. The Indoo Ki Jawaani actress picked a pretty pink lehenga choli from the house of Arpita Mehta and looked ravishing to, say the least. The heavily embellished raspberry pink outfit was adorned with ahir and mirror hand embroidery. Soft blushed cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and light eye makeup completed her look further. Kiara further styled her hair by keeping it straight and fuss-free. If you're looking for a bridesmaid outfit for this wedding season, Kiara's pretty one can be your inspiration. Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani Team Up for a New Film; to Hit the Big Screens on June 10, 2022! (View Posters).

Kiara Advani in Apita Mehta

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After starring in a couple of projects down south, Kiara was mark her return once again with Shankar's next directorial starring Ram Charan. She'll also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Amid such a busy schedule, we are glad for she was able to slay and pose like a perfect bridesmaid

