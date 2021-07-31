Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday on July 31. The Shershaah actress who's waiting for her next release has risen to prominence in Bollywood post her collaboration with Karan Johar for Lust Stories. Soon she was seen in Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor which on to became one of the biggest hits of that year. And while B-town is finally taking a note of her, she's also busy wooing the fashion critics with her multiple stellar outings. From ethnic dresses to modern silhouettes, Advani has been a pioneer of fashion and we find ourselves rooting for her more often than not. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

While Kiara Advani has cemented her place in the industry, she's actively working on making her fashion portfolio stronger. The girl likes to dress up and flaunt her enviable wardrobe and we are all hearts for it. Be it her red carpet looks or her promotional style file, Kiara Advani has managed to make some noise with her choice of outfits. For someone who didn't really have a smashing debut in the industry, she has strived really hard and managed to find a place amongst the A-listers. Today on Kiara's birthday, we delve into her personal wardrobe and pick out some of her best attempts from the past. Hrithik Roshan Asks Kiara Advani’s Opinion on His Latest Pic; We Wonder if They Are Uniting for a Project!

In Sonaakshi Raaj

In Leo and Lin

In SVA Couture

In Prabal Gurung

In Atsu

In Esse

In Anita Dongre

Coming to her professional life, Kiara will be next seen in Shershaah, a biopic of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra. The film will also star her rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra. Next in line is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy with Kartik Aaryan and also Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a family entertainer with Varun Dhawan.

