Vicky Kaushal's name is doing a lots of round on the Bollywood industry due to his wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif. But between all such discussions, a new film titled Govinda Naam Mera has been announced. The movie will star Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The cast looks very promising so we can guess it's gonna be a refreshing story. In the first look posters, three of them looks bold and fun. So, we can also expect unlimited laughter and comedy. The flick will hit the big screens on June 10, 2022.

