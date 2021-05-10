She added yet another brilliant role to her evolving on-screen repertoire with the role of Anuradha Chandra in the sequel of the Disney+Hotstar series, Criminal Justice. The promotions of the same saw Kriti rope in a brilliant style play with the fashion stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley. A cropped saree style featuring a printed Weeping God six yard from label Jebsispar by Jebin Johny was lent a sleekness with white pumps, a slick hairdo and a black blouse. A must try saree vibe that's not just functional but chic as well, Kirti made a compelling case indeed! Post her debut in Khichdi The Movie, Kriti threw us one curveball after another with Pink, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Jal and Indu Sarkar. She rose to fame with the 2019 Amazon Prime Original series of Four More Shots Please! essaying the role of the feisty single mother, Anjana Menon. Off-screen, Kirti keeps the fine temperament going with a slew of fiercely feminine and languid styles featuring pantsuits, contemporary sarees, traditional ethnic ensembles and quirky designs

With her petite frame and a flawless complexion, Kirti delights! Here's a closer look at her style. Criminal Justice Chapter 2: Kirti Kulhari Calls the Second Season of Pankaj Tripathi’s Legal Drama More Convoluted, Gripping.

Kirti Kulhari - Saree Chic

A Weeping God printed white and red saree from Jebsispar by Jebin Johny was paired off with a high neck long sleeved blouse and a midi flared skirt. A relaxed drape, dainty gold jewellery from Flower Child By Shaheen Abbas, slicked back low ponytail, glossy nude lips and delicately lined eyes accompanied. Kirti Kulhari, Gorgeous and Glowing as a Demure Bride for Cultured Wedding Magazine’s Quarantine Issue This Month!

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a Netflix mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

