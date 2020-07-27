She may be a quintessential industry outsider and a few films old but Kriti Sanon has steadfastly paced her way up to being a millennial fashion icon. The Delhi girl who is also a tech graduate has aced the subtle art of keeping it chic, poignant and relevant. A perennial stunner, Kriti has crafted a carefully curated fashion arsenal that features classics and eclectic moments in equal and enviable measures with her fashion stylist Sukriti Grover who has only grasped Kriti's thriving vibe to the hilt. A heady experimental style that adapts as the mood demands, whether it's for promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet or travelling, her lithe frame, a chiselled jawline and a cute smile coupled with an affable nature blend in seamlessly. We are partial towards Kriti's penchant to nail styles of boho chic, classics and eclectic. Kriti turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her boho-chic and neo-ethnic styles.

Basic or risque styles alike, Kriti has tapped the fine line between comfort and vogues. Here's a closer look at her styles. Kriti Sanon Goes From 'Videsi' to 'Desi' in Just 24 Hours, Which Look Impressed You More?

Kriti flaunted a Shivan and Narresh ensemble featuring a Hututi sheer orient skein work cape and the crescent skein belt, a Hututi tiered skirt. Chunky jewellery by Minersli, Aquamarine and Curio Cottage and juttis from Needle Dust elevated her boho vibe. She completed the look with intense, dramatic eyes, pink lips and textured wavy hair.

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti flaunted the bandhgala and layered it with an animal printed wavy skirt underneath. High boots, sleek hair, minimal makeup and statement jewellery of rings and earrings completed her look. Kriti Sanon Is Ethnic Chic Galore in This Throwback Diwali 2017 Picture!

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti teamed an asymmetrical long-sleeved kurta with a skirt from Rajesh Pratap Singh with Aprajita Toor Kolhapuris and jhumkis. Textured waves, a bold red bindi and subtle makeup accompanied.

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A striped orange Anarkali by Sukirti and Aakriti with a full flare and striped detailing was teamed with a chic low back ponytail, subtle makeup, chunky necklace and bangles.

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti's bohemian vibe for Panipat promotions from Rahul Mishra's Gossamer Spring Summer 2019 collection featured a top tucked into a voluminous pleated skirt layered by a shrug. Silver oxidized jewellery, subtle makeup and centre-parted textured messy waves completed her look.

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Umang Awards 2020 saw Kriti take on an opulent white and gold Shantanu and Nikhil lehenga teamed with earrings by Purab Paschim, bangles by Izaara, rings by Minerali. Subtle glowy glam and a chic gajra adorned low bun completed her look. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Raw Mango lehenga was teamed with opulent jewellery by Amrapali, juttis by Pastel and Pop. Defined eyes, sleek centre-parted hair completed her look.

Kriti Sanon Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti’s glam squad features makeup artist Adrian Jacobs and hairstylist Aasif Ahmed who unfailingly impart a flawless beauty game to her dramatic style shenanigans. Here's wishing Kriti Sanon a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!

