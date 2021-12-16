Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter celebrates her birthday today. The Marvel superhero who gained some major recognition post her MCU stint welcomed her baby girl in 2020 and cemented her position as a stunning mommy in the Hollywood circle. Ritter was always inclined towards fashion and has made some terrific appearances in the past. From movie premieres to awards nights, she has always emerged as one of the best-dressed celebrities in H-town and we simply can't stop gushing about her one too many avatars.

Krysten's fashion avatars have evolved all these years. From going all bold on the red carpet to keeping it classy and chic in LBDs, she has changed and so have her appearances. While her superhero avatar certainly won our hearts, we also couldn't stop cheering for her in Confessions of a Shopaholic where she played the role of Isla Fisher's best friend. Ritter's terrific red carpet moments continue to find a forever place in our hearts and today's a good day to reminisce some of these beautiful memories. On Krysten Ritter's birthday, here's taking a look at some of her phenomenal red carpet moments.

Flaunting Her Baby Bump in Style

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is It Pink? Is It Lilac?

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Boldness Has a New Definition

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Formal but Chic

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looking Red Hot!

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now That's a Charming Look!

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prints and Some More Prints!

Krysten Ritter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While there are reports that Charlie Cox would return as Daredevil in MCU, Krysten doesn't feel if she'll ever play Jessica Jones again. When asked to elaborate on the reason for this, Ritter in her chat with Entertainment Weekly said, "Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so. I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door." Well, that's more like a heart-shattering confession, isn't it?

But while that chapter has ended, we hope that Ritter will announce something more exciting very soon. Until then, here's sending her tons of wishes and good luck. Happy Birthday, Krysten Ritter!

