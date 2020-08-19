Kylie Jenner's busy ruling our Instagram feed, one new picture at a time. The makeup mogul who's enjoying her post-birthday celebration is busy with her multiple uploads added a rather sensuous picture of enjoying a shower session. Jenner certainly intensified the otherwise cool atmosphere on Instagram with her super hot click and her fans have been busy drooling over her pictures since then. Kylie's lavish lifestyle is a testament to her successful ventures that goes beyond being a reality TV star. Kylie Jenner is Soaking the Summer Sun in her Gorgeous All White Ensemble and We are All Hearts for It (View Pics).

Kylie posted a picture of hers posing in a pink bikini while enjoying her shower session. And if this picture doesn't define the word 'hot' for you, then we don't know what will. Jenner's sultry new picture has the potential of making boys go weak in their knees and we are already mesmerised with what she just posted. Of course, it was followed by a series of new uploads but nothing beats the intensity of her enjoying a nice warm shower. Kylie Jenner Is Back To Raising Temperature With Her Super Hot Pool Pics From Utah Vacay!

Check Out Kylie Jenner's New Picture

View this post on Instagram ☁️ A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Aug 18, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

Kylie has a strong Instagram family of 190 million followers and she's also the highest-paid celebrity according to Forbes list of 2020. On days when she isn't obsessing over her makeup brand, Jenner is busy enjoying her life with daughter Stormi, one day at a time. And we certainly keep admiring their happy pictures and memories together.

