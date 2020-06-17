Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: Spiffing Up the ‘Vaatavaran’ With Her Distinguished, Dauntless and Delightful Fashion!

Lisa Haydon! We will dive straight into it - an epitome of fitness, doing those cool asanas anywhere and everywhere to being a water baby, a bonafide beach bum and a stunning mommy to Zack and Leo Lalvani, Lisa Haydon embraces and aces the subtle art of having it all and how! While we eye her heady Instagram handle of 1.4 million that's replete with the sun, sand, beach and waves, Lisa rustles up the buzz vines with her style shenanigans too. Having dabbled into modelling, fashion designing and acting, regaling us with the role of Shonali in the 2017 Bindass web series, The Trip. The former Kingfisher model with her lithe frame, luscious locks, a bright smile and vivacious personality goes on to make a sartorial case for effortless chic, minimalist yet edgy vibes. Having leapt to the other side of the 30s, Lisa turns a year older today! We deep-dived into the gram to sum up her fashionable moments.

Lisa Haydon’s most memorable performance etched into our minds is that of the feisty and fun Vijayalakshmi in Queen, a small but funny role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that sparked off much oomph in the vaatavaran (read ambience)! Lisa isn't a trend hound but a firm believer in style is a personal expression, displaying this simple-yet-significant but sexy AF sensibilities every time she steps out. Lisa Haydon Poses with her Hubby and Two Kids for Vogue India's New Quarantine Inspired Photoshoot.

Lisa Haydon is not a trend hound and believes that style is a personal expression and has aptly displayed her simple-yet-sexy style sensibilities through her personal interpretation. Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of Lisa's style moments.

AmFar 2017 saw Lisa stun in a red Alexandre Vautheir gown with strappy metallic sandals, a shimmery clutch, a slick hairdo and nude glam.

Lisa carved a striking picture in a black Caroline Castigliano form-flattering gown with an emerald-diamond necklace. A sleek bun, subtle glam accompanied.

Another day, another slick black vibe featuring a body-hugging dress with a dangerous plunge was complimented with platinum blonde wavy hair and subtle glam.

The grand finale of Top Model 2018 saw Lisa go shimmery blue in a thigh-high slit gown with a cape detailing. Tied hair with stray strands and subtle glam accompanied.

A one-shoulder white dress by David Koma was teamed with platinum hair and nude glam.

An embellished and embroidered creation by Mishru was complimented with delicately lined eyes, nude lips and wavy platinum blonde hair.

A black velvet wrap dress featuring a dangerous plunge and thigh-high slit was teamed with wavy hair, subtle pink lips and delicately lined eyes. Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Gorgeous Baby Bump in a Black Bikini and Says the Good News Could Be 'Any Day Now'!

In a time and age when most of her contemporaries are well-put-together versions of their stylists, Lisa Haydon buzzes like a breath of fresh air who did not give up on the bikini even in maternity. Here's wishing Lisa Haydon a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!

