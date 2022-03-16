Madhuri Dixit's promotional saga for The Fame Game is not over yet. While the series is busy receiving some warm reactions from the audiences worldwide, Madhuri is upping her promotional game by sharing pictures from her lookbook for the same. Being an actress, stepping into her character of Anamika Anand may have been an easy ride for her. And while we were ready to fall in love with her all over again, her charming and delightful wardrobe helped us fall harder. Madhuri Dixit Looks Resplendent As She Poses In a Bright Blue Butterfly Sleeve Blouse With Embellished Lehenga, View Latest Insta Posts.

Madhuri's different looks throughout the series were well conceptualised. She recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her one too many looks and the green Anarkali by Anita Dongre had our instant attention. It was a simple ethnic silhouette with detailed embroidery all over it. Madhuri had further styled it by opting for traditional jhumkas and subtle makeup to go with. The look was flawless and it did remind us of Chandramukhi from Devdas. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Rahul Mishra For 'The Fame Game' Promotions.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Remember, Madhuri's heavy green coloured lehenga choli from the song 'Maar Dala'? Well, that was designed by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla but the beauty of it still continues to warm our hearts. The outfit made all the headlines during that time and its weight, in particular, was much talked about. Well, as they say, the best always deserves the best so Madhuri was the rightful owner of it and continues to be one. While we are busy digging this new look of hers, let's take out some time and revisit all of her iconic ones from the past, shall we?

