The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 this year. The occasion marks the transition of the sun from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn. Typically in Maharashtra, women wear black colour attire to celebrate the occasion with their near and dear ones. The festival is also observed as Uttarayana and the term is more popular in the state of Gujarat. Now one would wonder why wearing black is considered auspicious on a festival. But the belief says that since it's the last coolest day of winter, this colour will keep you warmer than the other shades. Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One.

Black colour outfits are not very hard to find in anyone's wardrobe. In fact, we all know somebody who's obsessed with the idea of wearing black attire. From black suits to sarees and mini dresses, black is one colour that looks great in any silhouette. But for the Makar Sankranti celebration, let's discuss some pretty black Anarkalis and traditional suits that you can wear. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, our Bollywood beauties have strutted in style wearing these pretty black outfits and it's time you sought some inspiration from their style file. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Shanaya Kapoor, Whose Tie & Dye Saree Did You Like?

So, this Makar Sankranti, if you are not in the mood to wear a black saree, why not wear an ethnic suit instead? Go ahead and start exploring all the different options that you can seek inspiration from.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We hope we helped you pick the right outfit!

