Malaika Arora is amongst the performers at Miss Diva 2021 finale and the lady is determined to make the most of her night. Arora arrived on the red carpet looking like the glittery Goddess that she is and definitely soared the city's temperature. While Malaika is known for being a fashionista and her bold fashion outings have always grabbed our eyeballs, this one was certainly better than the rest. She stuck to the traditional design of an evening gown and nailed her appearance to the hilt. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Malaika picked a golden coloured gown from the house of Dar Sara. It had a sheer neckline and its thigh-high slit certainly added dollops of oomph factor to it. She further paired her look with black pumps and a pair of statement earrings to go with. With straightened hair and dewy makeup, she completed her look further. The gown's elaborate train looked dramatic, to say the least, but trust Arora to add some extra charm to it. Malaika Arora Sizzles in an Iconic Manish Malhotra Sequined Saree and All We Can Say is 'Hot Damn!'

Malaika Arora at Miss Diva 2021 finale!

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The finale of Miss Diva 2021 will be telecasted on Saturday, 16th October at 7 pm on MTV. While we have already noted our favourite contestant from the evening, let us know who do you think will win the crown this time.

