Christian brides decked up in their pretty white gowns are a sight for sore eyes. The obsession with these white wedding outfits is immense in the west but the east is not far behind either. Christian brides, even in India, pick some of the most stunning white designs available on the block and look delightful, to say the least. These gowns look pristine in white but the love for this shade is not just restricted to brides alone. 5 Most Dramatic Outfits From Sonam Kapoor's Chic Wardrobe.

Bollywood beauties are equally obsessed with these designs and their red carpet appearances are proof of that. From Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra, our B-town ladies have strutted in style in these classic white gowns and it's time we discuss our favourites. While PeeCee took her love for white international (at the Cannes Film Festival), DP or Janhvi flaunted their love on the red carpet of the Met Gala or different awards ceremonies. But the common point in each of their looks was the fact that their designs were perfect for any Christian bride.

With the same elegance and chic factor intact, these outfits were perfect for any and all the brides-to-be. Don't believe us? Check out their pictures below. Priyanka Chopra is Obsessed with Floral Prints, Proof in Pics!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose white gown was your ultimate favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2023 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).