Malaika Arora! Shimmer On, the Blingtastic Diva in Galina Podzolko!

Malaika Arora Shimmers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is helmed as the undeniable fashion cynosure for her glamorous and one-of-a-kind style play. She has owned the subtle art of making even the most basic style look fabulous. Minimalist chic maybe her thriving vibe but Malaika does have a thing or two for the bling, shimmer, metallic and shine! She goes on to tap the raging metallic trend more often than anyone else in tinsel town. Malaika Arora is a bonafide Glamazon. She has us keeping up with her crazy blingtastic style moments one after another. She spruces up these glorious shimmery styles with her go-to fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani. Here's a recent one of the resident trailblazer dripping in sequin gold Galina Podzolko gown.

As a former supermodel, Malaika goes on to slay any given style with signature chutzpah every time she steps out. Furthermore, she loves raising the stakes with a beauty game that's just apt and never a jarring element in any of her styles. Here is a closer look. Malaika Arora Is Alluring AF in a Snake Inspired Occuring Gown!

Malaika Arora - Shine and Repeat

A slinky body-hugging gown by the Moscow-based fashion designer, Galina Podzolko was complemented by textured wavy hair and subtle glam. Delicate baubles from Arvino Fashions were the accessories of choice. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Power Dressing by Malak El Ezzawy

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on the reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.