Malavika Mohanan got into the festive saddle with a whole lot of pink and grey. The Punit Balana kurta set was minimally chic and upped with subtle glam. Malavika stamps a poignant impression with an on-screen exuberance as well as fashioning a keen off-screen fashion sensibility. Her exceptional perception of the finer nuances of fashion renders to be a much sought after showstopper for eminent designers. Blessed with a lithe frame, flawless skin, long tresses, Malavika's fashion repertoire is a delightful extension of her persona. With a long-standing love for ethnic ensembles, Malavika goes on to add one stunning vibe after another. Her Indian ethnic fusion blog called The Scarlet Window was conceived with an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks is also a reason why she is a certified style chameleon. Her usual accompaniments of subtle glam and elegant hairdos further elevate the charm.

Malavika rose to fame with the critically acclaimed Majid Majidi's drama, Beyond the Clouds in 2017 with Ishaan Khatter. Here's a closer look at her pink vibe. Malavika Mohanan Sparking Off Those Flirty, Floaty, Breezy Chic Goan Vibes Is What We Are Lusting on Today!

Malavika Mohanan - Pink Delight

A Punit Balana grey and rani pink silk Chanderi suit with a full embroidered dupatta worth Rs. 35,000 was paired off with gold-toned earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

