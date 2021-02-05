She was Miss World 2017 who dazzled us with her dimpled smile, strong academic background and an endearing persona. We believe Manushi Chhillar is a natural style cynosure with a penchant to infuse life into contemporary and traditional ensembles alike. Her fashion stylist Sheefa Gilani has grasped this thriving vibe of effortless chicness into a versatile fashion arsenal. Giving those humble homegrown labels and luxe international an equal tap with a petite, toned frame, lustrous long locks and a charismatic persona, Manushi's recent laidback escapade had us hooked. Dressed in an orange grey maxi dress by Anaya with a straw hat by Myaraa, Manushi struck a pose amid a cottage in the background. A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi will make that big, much-awaited silver screen debut with the period drama, Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar.

Every season, quirky colour blocking styles with their sheer versatility in addition to high impact and high glamor make their way into the celebrity resort arsenal. Here's a closer look at how Manushi aced hers. Manushi Chhillar in a Sharara Dress Is Just the Perfect Festive Ensemble to Add to Your Desi Wardrobes This Season!

Manushi Chhillar - Chic AF

Manushi sported the Raffia hat worth Rs.2,100 from label Myaraa by Namrata Lodha. A halter neck grey orange pleated maxi dress by the label Anaya worked perfectly with the hat, textured waves and nude glam. Manushi Chhillar Has Her Sequins, Shine and a Retro Heart Vibe in Sync!

Manushi Chhillar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prithviraj, an upcoming historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films narrates the life of Chauhan king Prithviraj Chauhan essayed by Akshay Kumar while Manushi Chhillar essays the role of his wife Samyukta. The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019, which marked the occasion of Kumar's 52nd birthday.

