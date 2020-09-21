She was crowned Miss World 2017 making us prouder than ever! It would be safe to say that Manushi Chhillar is a natural style cynosure. A millennial whose penchant to infuse life into contemporary and traditional ensembles with equal and enviable elan is why she is a delight to fashion lovers and critics alike. An Instagram following of 5.9 million is a worthy testimony to her fame as she goes on to rope in a versatile fashion arsenal, playing dress-up, touching upon humble homegrown labels and luxe international ones with equal fervour. Blessed with a petite, toned frame, dimpled smile, lustrous long locks and a charismatic persona endear her immensely, Manushi is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and will make that big, much-awaited silver screen debut with the period drama, Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. A recent festive chic vibe of Manushi's featuring the good old sharara caught our attention. Giving the ageless style a worthy contemporary update with a printed set from the home label, Maayera Jaipur Manushi dripped chicness galore.

Every season, the sharara makes its rightful claim and attains a worthy versatility. This time around, block prints are attaining a big-time love from all quarters. Here's a closer look at how Manushi aced her sharara style moment. Prithviraj: First Look of Manushi Chillar As Princess Sanyogita Out in Akshay Kumar’s Period Drama.

Manushi Chhillar - Checkered Chicness

A checkered semi-formal set featuring a crop top and high waist flared pants were teamed with black pumps, wavy hair and subtle glam. Manushi Chhillar Has Her Sequins, Shine and a Retro Heart Vibe in Sync!

Manushi Chhillar in Maayera Jaipur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prithviraj, an upcoming historical action drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films narrates the life of Chauhan king Prithviraj Chauhan essayed by Akshay Kumar while Manushi Chhillar essays the role of his wife Samyukta. The film was officially announced on 9 September 2019, which marked the occasion of Kumar's 52nd birthday.

