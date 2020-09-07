She came, she saw and she carved a niche! We saw her in what can be best described as a classic tale of a Bollywood heartthrob falling head over heels in love with the girl next door. Slowly by steadily, Mira Rajput transformed into Mira Kapoor. As the star wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor also a quintessential industry outsider, she has stamped her presence as a fashion-conscious millennial with her poignant style. While her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor is helmed as a certified style icon, Mira keeps it going on with her subtle and now sartorial sensibilities along with a demure beauty game in tow. Mira Kapoor's fashion choices have only evolved with time and having flitted from one stylist sensibilities to another, her style arsenal is now helmed by stylist Delna Nallaseth featuring elegant ethnics, crisp numbers and neo saree moments. As a mom to two adorable munchkins - Misha and Zain, Mira is known for her laid back and easy styles, dabbling it with an enviable and cool demeanour. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her stunning and recent style moments.

Ruffles, opulent ethnic ensembles, crisp separates along with high fashion frame flattering creations all find a silently sassy space in Mira Kapoor's wardrobe. Here's a closer look. Shahid Kapoor And Mira's Son Zain Turns Two; The Couple Is 'Obsessing' Over Him With Cars And Trucks.

The Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Power List 2019 saw Mira stun in a form-fitted Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna embellished deep halter neck gown paired with a small Amrapali bag, wavy hair defined eyes and nude pink lips.

For a sangeet ceremony, Mira flaunted a Ridhi Mehra fuchsia pink ruffled jumpsuit with a clutch, a gold-toned wristwatch and stacked bracelets and a dainty pink stone choker. Subtle glam of nude lips, delicately lined eyes and a loose wavy ponytail.

For the Ambani wedding last year, Mira flaunted a dusty rose toned saree with a ruffled statement blouse by Manish Malhotra. A dainty emerald choker, signature nude glam with pulled-back hair completed her look.

For Diwali 2019 festivities, Mira draped an Aegean blue ruffled saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma with an embellished blouse. Statement earrings by Irasva, sleek hair and subtle nude glam completed her look.

For a summer wedding, Mira roped in neon and ruffles with an Aisha Rao saree and a neon blouse. She balanced out the look with nude glam and a non-fussy hairdo.

For the Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas wedding reception, Mira Rajput draped a pale pink striped saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma. Wavy hair and subtle makeup sealed the deal.

An all-black ethnic vibe featuring a Shantanu and Nikhil saree with an off-shoulder blouse was complimented with a kundan choker, winged eyes and wavy hair. Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

As the quintessential outsider whose style mantra is seemingly unperturbed, Mira Kapoor delights with her one-of-a-kind vibe. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

