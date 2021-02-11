Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s gorgeous wife and mommy to two adorable munchkins, she has definitely turned heads around with her impeccable fashion statements. Be it for hangouts with her near and dear ones or during social gatherings, be it Indian or western wear or anything in fusion, she has carried every outfit on every occasion with absolute ease. This time the star wife has stunned everyone with her latest post in which she is seen in a bikini. Fashion Faceoff! Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Mira Rajput, Who Pulled Off the Classy Ethnic Airport Look Better?

Mira Rajput is looking ravishing in a bikini that she wore during her recent trip to Goa with hubby Shahid Kapoor. She has paired the swimwear with a shrug. While sharing it, she definitely had a quirky caption too. She wrote, “Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming.” Netizens can’t just stop laughing to the caption, but they definitely feel that her look is LIT. Take a look at the comments dropped by fans on Mira’s post. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Look Regal on Floral Themed Cover of Vogue India's Wedding Book 2019 Edition (View Pics).

Mira has a huge fan following on Instagram. Producer Pragya Kapoor commented saying, “Hot mama. Damn girl!” One of the fans commented, “Such an apt comparison! Loved it.” Another fan stated, “You prove that theory wrong”. What do you have to say about Mira Rajput’s post?

