Mouni Roy is on a roll. Ringing in recent birthday celebrations in the Maldives, Mouni delighted with her beachy escapade. Right from soaking up the sun, lazing around, being a water baby to doing all things tropical, Mouni also brought in with her an enviable holiday wardrobe. A well-curated one that was a mix of easy and neon hues along with bold cuts and relaxed silhouettes, Mouni made a compelling case. One of them featuring a leaf printed dress by Rimi Nayak while relaxing on a tree in the afternoon had us hooked. Mouni Roy channels a versatile fashion arsenal at all times, whether it’s ethereal ethnics or neo- ethnics or western ensembles. She spent the quarantine in Dubai at her sister's family indulging in cooking, painting, gardening, being fit and channelling her gorgeous-self in some stunning outfits.

Mouni's social media shenanigans rocketed to amassing 14.9 million. While she renders western ensembles sleek and sultry, courtesy a fit frame and a tryst with a strong beauty game, here's a closer look at her tropical vibe. Mouni Roy Is Tantalizing AF All Whilst Slaying the Monochrome Vibe!

Mouni Roy - The Tropical State Of Mind

A dandelion printed gingko dress worth Rs.9,500 by Rimi Nayak was paired off with wavy textured hair and nude pink lips. Mouni Roy Is Channeling That There-Is-Never-Wrong-Time-for-Polka-Dots Vibe!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.

