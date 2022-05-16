Trust Mouni Roy to make your Instagram feed hot and happening. The Gold actress who's awaiting the release of her next big project, Brahmastra, sure loves to keep her social media updated with all the latest happenings. Mouni definitely loves sharing her pictures and that's evident from her one too many uploads. After sharing pictures from her Doha diaries with us, Mouni recently grabbed the opportunity to share some new clicks in her blingy avatar and they were HOT AF! Mouni Roy Gives Lazy Sunday Vibes With Her No-Makeup Look (View Pic).

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her little blue dress. It was a sequinned mini dress with a deep neckline and fur attached to its hemline. Mouni further paired her outfit with nude heels and ditched all the jewellery. She completed her look further with nude lips, blushed cheeks, light eye makeup, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes, and hair styled in soft curls. Roy's blingy avatar looked perfect on her and her tall and lean frame accentuated its look further. Mouni Roy’s Smoking Hot Vacation Pictures Will Make You Go Weak in the Knees.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Mouni has disappeared from the B-town scenario, she's making quite a few appearances in music singles. Roy was earlier slated to share the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyaan but she had some differences with the makers. She was later replaced by Tamannaah.

