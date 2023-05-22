Born in London, Naomi Campbell celebrates her birthday on May 22. She was amongst the supermodel who once ruled the ramp like a queen. For the unversed, Campbell was one of six models of her generation who were declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the press of course. She was only 15 when she was introduced to the world of modelling and well, she was clearly meant for this world. After entering the world of glamour, Naomi didn't look ever. Sara Ali Khan Meets Naomi Campbell! Bollywood Actress Poses With Supermodel at Cannes 2023 Party (View Viral Pic).

While Campbell was known for the way she walked, we also admire the fashionista that she was or should we say is. Naomi was always particular about what she wanted to wear and how she wants to present herself. On the ramp or on the red carpet, there was never a dull moment in her fashion closet. She was a delight for a designer then and continues to be one, even today. In fact, Naomi has always strutted in style wearing a saree designed by Manish Malhotra and boy, did she look pretty! As they say, once a diva, always a diva, right? To celebrate Naomi Campbell and her special day, let's rewind the time and reminisce some of her best red carpet looks of all time. Naomi Campbell at Cannes 2023! Supermodel Serves Glam in Sexy Red Cut-Out Valentino Gown for the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

All Things Formal

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning in Black

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lots of Drama

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittery Goddess

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's Go Dancing

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell!

