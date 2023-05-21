Naomi Campbell looked fab at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as she attended Killers Of The Flower Moon's premiere on Saturday (May 20). For the prestigious event, the supermodel was seen walking the red carpet in a stunning cut-out red gown by Valentino which had a feather-y floor-length cape attached to it. Not to miss, her red stilettos and a flawless makeup. Diana Penty at Cannes 2023: Bollywood Diva Dazzles in Glittery Nude Cut-Out Dress (View Pics).

Naomi Campbell at Cannes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dedicated to NAOMI 👑👠 (@naomicampbellonline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)