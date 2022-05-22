50 is the new 20! Don't believe us? Well, Naomi Campbell will prove us right. The former supermodel whose name is relevant in the fashion industry even today continues to dazzle us with her phenomenal choices. Fashion definitely runs in her genes and there's rarely a time when she goes wrong with her style picks. Of course, we have seen the supermodel ace some brilliant modern designs in the past but there were times when she mesmerised us by donning some traditional Indian six yards. Naomi Campbell Birthday: A Look at Her Best Ramp Walk Looks of All Time (View Pics).

Yes, Naomi has nailed her saree looks, not just once but many times in the past. In fact, the British model is a fan of Indian silhouette and is always a game to dress up in it. She has walked the ramp in India more than once and each time she has looked magical. While we have seen her pick sarees and lehengas by Manish Malhotra in the past, we'd love to see her deck up in a Sabyasachi design someday. But until then, to celebrate Naomi and her 52nd birthday, let's look back at times when she dazzled in Indian sarees. Naomi Campbell Adores Gigi and Bella Hadid! British Supermodel Makes Interesting Revelation in Grazia Magazine.

Naomi isn't just a fan of Indian sarees or lehenga choli. During one of her earlier interactions, she elaborated on how she wasn't enjoying doing yoga in England and visited India especially to get it right. "When I was doing yoga in England, it wasn't clicking. I couldn't understand the mind, body and spirit part. I shut my phone and went to Kerala. I learned yoga in 2012. It was such an amazing experience. I felt the peace and calm. I was a late bloomer to yoga," Naomi said in her interaction.

Well, hopefully, the supermodel will visit Indian once again very soon.

