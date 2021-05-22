Naomi Campbell is probably amongst the few names in the fashion world who continue to dominate all the discussions. A successful model of her time, she was a must-have name on every designer's wishlist. An icon for so many, Campbell's career was always admired by budding models and even designers who considered her as their muse. Her ramp walks are remembered even today and she continues to inspire us with her poise and elegance. With a career spanning three decades, she has registered countless memorable ramp walk memories under her own name and it's time we reminisce a few of those. Naomi Campbell Birthday Special: A Supermodel Then, a Fashion Maverick Now (View Pics).

Right from the iconic Vivienne Westwood show where she tripped while walking the ramp to her Victoria's Secret fashion show, Naomi and her appearances are etched in our minds forever. As she gets ready to celebrate her 51st birthday, here's taking a look at some of the best ones. Naomi Campbell: ‘Don’t Think of Myself as an Icon nor I Am Trying to Compete with Anybody’.

When all the 80s Supermodels Had a Reunion At The Versace Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Saint Laurent

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Victoria's Secret

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Vivienne Westwood

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In One of Her Own Designs

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Kenneth Ize

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For HM x Moschino

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Following her mishap during Westwood's fashion show, Naomi recalled how she heard requests from other designers to re-create her "fall" for their shows. It was a rather sweet moment when she fell down walking but made up for it by laughing at her own self, getting up and then continuing the show. She owned the moment and made us fall in love with her for the very first time.

We hope the supermodel has a blast on her special day and that she continues to inspire us for years to come. Happy Birthday, Naomi Campbell!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).