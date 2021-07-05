Women have been hitting the poolsides and beaches in bikinis since July 5, 1946. Thus, the people of America marks July 5 as the anniversary of the great invention of the two-piece bathing suit. And when it comes to swimsuits, people know that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are always ahead of the game. They often share their steamy bikini-clad pictures of them on the photo-sharing app and give us major beachwear goals. The Kardashian and Jenner sisters never shy away from flaunting their perfectly toned curves in sexy bikinis.

Now today, as several people across the United States of America are celebrating National Bikini Day 2021 with full spirit; thus, here we have a few bikini-clad pictures of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's bikini-clad pictures to celebrate the special day. Let's take a look at a few snaps in which the Kardashian and Jenner sisters rocked the bikini looks. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Kim shares several bikini-clad pictures of her on her Instagram handle. She recently shared this picture wherein she can be seen donning a hot nude off-shoulder two-piece swimsuit and she is looking extremely sexy in the same. While sharing the still, she wrote, "Enchanting island."

Khloe Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

We just cannot take our eyes off Khloe Kardashian. She had earlier shared these pictures wherein she was seen donning a purple bikini. She captioned the same as, “The Purple Eater.”

Kourtney Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney is no lesser than her sisters. She has recently shared a few alluring pictures of her in a quirky printed bikini.

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner is undoubtedly a fashionista. These printed bikini-clad sun-kissed pictures of Kendall will surely give you beach vacay goals.

Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The sequinned bikini-clad picture of Kylie is too hot to handle. You must add this kind of two-piece to your swimsuit collection.

That's all folks! We hope now you will able to choose the perfect pair of bikinis for your next beach vacation. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy National Bikini Day 2021.

