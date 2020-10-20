Navratri 2020 is here, and this year, the festival is much more meaningful. With the pandemic hit time, individuals are learning to keep up their festive spirit, even though the celebration is low-key. Navratri that pays ode to the feminine power, devotees keep fast and worship each of her nine-forms. Ladies are surely missing their yearly ritual deck up in different colours on the nine days of Navratri. But the pandemic cannot stop us from celebrating the festival virtually. Neither has it prevented us from setting a timely reminder to you all of the different colours dedicated to each day. While day one was grey, day two was orange; day three was white, it is time for Navratri 2020 day four and the colour for the day is red. Are you looking for some celebrity inspired fashion? From Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor, these actresses from the Bollywood industry have set the tone right with the gorgeous red traditional outfits.

Navratri Day 4 is October 20, and the goddess worshipped on this day is Maa Kushmanda. This avatar of Maa Durga is believed to have eliminated darkness by giving birth to light. Since red is the colour for the day, devotees are urged to dress up accordingly. In Hindu religion, red is of utmost significance, and the colour is most frequently used for auspicious occasions like marriages, birth of a child, and of course, festivals too including many other special occasions.

Red is yet another girl which you will find in every girl’s wardrobe. If you want some Navratri 2020 outfit inspiration, you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we bring you a list of Bollywood actresses who flaunted their red dresses like no one else. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor, let the divas give you some Navratri 2020 outfit inspiration for Day 4 as you celebrate the day virtually.

Simple Yet Classy!

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Oct 7, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

Aishwarya and Her Love For Red Saree!

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 9, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT

Take Fashion Cue From Lolo!

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

Katrina Redefining Simplicity in This Gorgeous Red Saree

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:50pm PST

Aren’t they gorgeous? The look is simple, chic, and at the same time, pure tradition. Minimal or extravagant, you will always look gorgeous in traditional red attire, because the colour is always in fashion. Happy Navratri 2020, everyone!

